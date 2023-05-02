Share:

ISLAMABAD - The ne­gotiations between the gov­ernment and Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Senate Secretariat have been resched­uled from 11 am to 9 pm on Tuesday, as agreed upon by both parties, Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said. Senate Chairman Muham­mad Sadiq Sanjrani said that the change was made due to the busy schedules of the mem­bers of the negotiation commit­tees from both sides. The new negotiation timings are expect­ed to help facilitate the discus­sions between the government and PTI to address pressing is­sues in the country.