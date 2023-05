Share:

A grenade attack in the Balochistan’s Noshki area affected the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited’s (PTCL) building.

As per media reports, two unrecognized men threw grenade at the PTCL’s building. There have been no casualties yet.

Meanwhile, the police also launched an investigation to probe the incident.

Last month, two anonymous men threw a grenade at the Shaikhan police post in Peshawar . Fortunately, no life was lost in the incident.