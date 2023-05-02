Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar flew to Doha, Qatar, yesterday to attend the meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan being held from May 1-2. The meeting is being held un­der the auspices of the United Nations, the ministry of foreign affairs said. Besides attending the meet­ing, the minister would also hold bilateral meet­ings with leaders of other participating countries.

Chaired by the United Nations Secretary-Gener­al, Antonio Guterres, the meeting brings together major international and regional countries to dis­cuss the ongoing situation in Afghanistan with a view towards constructive engagement.

The minister of state would present Pakistan’s perspective vis-à-vis Afghanistan and work on building a consensus regarding the way forward with international and regional partners.