ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar flew to Doha, Qatar, yesterday to attend the meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan being held from May 1-2. The meeting is being held under the auspices of the United Nations, the ministry of foreign affairs said. Besides attending the meeting, the minister would also hold bilateral meetings with leaders of other participating countries.
Chaired by the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, the meeting brings together major international and regional countries to discuss the ongoing situation in Afghanistan with a view towards constructive engagement.
The minister of state would present Pakistan’s perspective vis-à-vis Afghanistan and work on building a consensus regarding the way forward with international and regional partners.