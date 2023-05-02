LAHORE - Pakistan Hitech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik has said that he, along with a delegation, would meet Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman on May 3 and discuss the issues pertaining to seed regulatory compliance. Talking to the media after chairing a meeting of association’s executive committee here on Monday, he said the governor was also chairman of the Provincial Seed Committee and well aware of the problems of farmers, growers and seed producers.
