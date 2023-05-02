Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Hitech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik has said that he, along with a delegation, would meet Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman on May 3 and discuss the issues pertaining to seed regula­tory compliance. Talking to the media after chair­ing a meeting of association’s executive commit­tee here on Monday, he said the governor was also chairman of the Provincial Seed Committee and well aware of the problems of farmers, growers and seed producers.