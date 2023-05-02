Share:

The Image 2nd Torsam Khan Nation Junior and Senior Squash Championship 2023 entered the semifinals stage as the quarterfinals of the event were decided on Sunday at the at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex Karachi.

In the women's quarterfinals, Mehwish played well against Sameera Shahid and outclassed her by 3-0 with the score being 11/5, 11/2, 11/4. Mahnoor Ali beat Sehrish Ali 3-1, 11/3,11/9,8/11,11/7, Anum Aziz beat Kainat 3-0, 11/6,11/2,11/4 and Roshna Mehboob beat Fehmina Asim 3-0 11/3,11/4,11/4.

In the Under-15 boys quarterfinals, Noman Khan beat Abdul Ahad Butt 3-0, 11/3,11/3,11/9, Ahmed Rehan beat Abdul Ahad Imran 3-0, 11/2,11/1,11/1, Rayyan Bahadur beat M Saif 3-0, 11/3,11/4,11/4 and Malik Haris beat Omer Ahmed Osmani 3-0, 11/5,11/6,11/6. The semifinals will be played today (Monday) at 12:00 PM.

Meanwhile, Zeeshan Zeb, Abdullah Nawaz, Usman Butt and M Ammad qualified for the semifinals of the Men’s 2nd Torsam Khan PSA Satellite Series 2023 presented by XtremeLabs after winning their respective quarterfinals at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex Karachi.

In the first quarterfinal, Zeeshan Zeb beat Anas Ali Shah 3-0, 11/7,11/6,11/5, Abdullah Nawaz beat Azan Khalil 3-0, 12/10,11/3,11/8 in the second quarterfinal, Usman Butt beat M Ahmed 3-1, 8/11,11/6,13/11,11/7 in the third quarterfinal while in the fourth and last quarterfinal, M Ammad beat Abdul Qadir 3-0, 11/7,11/6,11/4. The semifinals will be played today (Monday) at 12:00 PM.