Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan decided not to appear in the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday, May 3, after consulting with his legal team.

The decision was made to take legal action against the witnesses in the Iddat case, and Imran Khan would file a defamation claim based on the recording of the statements made by the witnesses.

Imran Khan's legal team met with him to discuss the matter, and it included Khawaja Haris, Naeem Panjotha, Intizar Panjotha, and Hasan Niazi. Imran Khan's chief of staff Shibli Faraz was also present at the meeting.

Sources reveal that Mufti Muhammad Saeed and Awn Chaudhary, who are witnesses in the Iddat case, would be the targets of the defamation claim.

Furthermore, Imran Khan's legal team contacted Shahzad Akbar, who is living abroad, to provide support to them for the ToshaKhana case.

It was also reported that Imran Khan's legal team would file a request for exemption from attendance.

In the application filed for entry of his vehicle in the Islamabad High Court, Imran Khan declared that his life is threatened when he appears in Islamabad courts.

Sources say that Imran Khan expressed serious distrust of the Islamabad police security to his legal team.