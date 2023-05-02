Share:

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan is likely to appear before the Lahore High Court (LHC) today in a plea seeking the dismissal of 121 cases registered against him.

A five-member larger bench of the LHC headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najfi comprising Justice Amjad Rafique, Justice Anwarul Haq, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Alia will take up the plea of Imran Khan.

The LHC has ordered the police to provide attested copies of the FIRs registered against the former prime minister.

The PTI chief in his plea stated that the cases registered against him are based on false accusation and on a political basis.

Furthermore, the PTI premier urged the court to stop the concerned authorities from registering illegal FIRs and dismiss the plea against him.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) asked former prime minster and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan to contact relevant forums for cases registered against him in the federal capital.