An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders in judicial complex vandalism case.

As per details, the anti-terrorism court Judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the case and extended the interim bail of the nominated PTI leaders, including PTI chief till 17 May.

The PTI leaders including Syed Shibli Faraz, Asad Qaiser, and Zulfi Bukhari’s request for exemption from appearance before court has been accepted, while other prominent leaders of PTI including Asad Omar, Omar Ayub, Ali Nawaz, Hammad Azhar, Hassan Niazi, Azam Swati, Raja Khurram Nawaz, and Farrukh Habib appeared before the court.

In a statement the lawyer stated that the PTI chief Imran Khan’s hearing request has been scheduled for 3rd May in the Islamabad High Court (IHC). Meanwhile, the lawyer has requested that the interim bail be extended until the hearing on the bail application.

It is pertinent to mention here that the cases have been registered against PTI leaders at CTD and Golra Sharif Police Station Islamabad.

Last month, An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has extended the interim bail of the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in two cases.

As per details, the anti-terrorism court Judge Ijaz Ahmed Buttar heard the case and accepted the PTI chairman Imran Khan’s plea to appear before the court via video link.

The PTI chief’s counsel Barrister Salman Haider told the court that there are threats to Imran Khan’s life and the documents of those threats are submitted to the court.

The court asked why unlike other former prime ministers the PTI chief Imran Khan has such serious life threats. If the bail plea is disposed of on the video link then how will the authorities arrest Imran Khan, the judge asked.