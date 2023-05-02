Share:

LAHORE - Senior Leader of Pakistan Mus­lim League Nawaz (PML-N) Mu­hammad Zubair on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief has a rigid dictatorial ide­ology rather than a democratic one, in the past, Imran focused on making false cases against opponents instead of the coun­try’s betterment. Talking to a private news channel, he said that the political objectives of a single party were being pro­tected in the past. “In the 2018 general elections, Imran Khan was politically catered, today, he wants a managed election, which will not be allowed.” Zubair said that according to the constitution, conducting an election in 90 days was men­tioned, but in the current eco­nomic conditions, it was not possible to hold the polls in dif­ferent parts. Dialogues were the only solution to the crises of the country.