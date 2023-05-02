Share:

An Indian national defying the odds and hostility between the two countries travelled to Pakistan to marry his bride in Sukkur, Pakistan.

Mahendar Kumar, a resident of Bombay, India, arrived in Sukkur accompanied by his family, to get married to Sanjugata Kumari. The marriage ceremony took place at a local hall in Sukkur and was attended by the couple’s relatives and people from the Hindu community.

After the completion of legal formalities, the couple will leave for India in a few days. The parents of the bride revealed that the couple met through social media and after becoming friends, decided to tie the knot. The families continued their conversation over WhatsApp and finalized the wedding rituals.

Aishwar Lal Makeja, of the Mukhi Hindu Panjaat Sukkur, who was present at the wedding function, said love knows no boundaries and wished the couple a happy life.

This cross-border wedding has once again reminded us that love can cross even the most complex political borders, and social media platforms have made it easier for people to find their soulmates.

The wedding ceremony brought together the families and the Hindu community, who celebrated the couple's love and wished them a bright future together.