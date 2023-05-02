Share:

ISLAMABAD - Indian media propagan­da against Pakistan with respect to a viral photo of a grave with iron grille was exposed when it was revealed that the photo was from the Indian Hy­derabad, not Pakistan as claimed by the Indian me­dia. The Indian media is linking the viral image of a padlocked grave to rising necrophilia cases in Paki­stan, claiming that the im­age was an example of how mothers lock their daugh­ters’ graves in Pakistan in order to prevent rape.

A news agency “ANI Dig­ital” based in India, pub­lished an article titled ‘Pakistani parents lock daughters’ graves to avoid rape with the image that got viral, was later used by several major media out­lets of India to propagate the false report.

The Times of India, TOI, NDTV, Mirror Now, The­Print, India Today, Wion, IndiaTV, Times Now, DNA India, OpIndia Hindi, News24, ABP News, Amar Ujala, News18, Firstpost and Jagran were among those media outlets which used the same image in their respective reports.

Harris Sultan, who is the author of the book ‘The Curse of God – Why I Left Islam’, tweeted the same image and claimed that it was clicked in Pakistan”. Robert Spencer, director of Jihad Watch, tweeted the image with the caption ‘Pakistan: Parents padlock graves of deceased daugh­ters to prevent necrophilia’.

Other users, including Twitter Blue subscribers @MrSinha_, @instablog­9ja, @ImtiazMadmood, Pakistan Untold and @TheSkandar, have also tweeted the same image and linked it to Pakistan’s rising cases of necrophil­ia. However, according to a fact-checking specialized news website “Alt News”, the image used by the me­dia outlets was actually from a cemetery in Hyder­abad, India. The cemetery is located opposite Masjid E Salar Mulk, a mosque in Darab Jung Colony, Madan­napet, Hyderabad. Below is an image of the Google Street View of the ceme­tery where the padlocked grave is clearly visible.

According to the Alt News, it contacted a so­cial worker named Abdul Jaleel who is a resident of Hyderabad. On being re­quested, he visited the spot and provided us with photographs of the grave in question.

Jaleel spoke to Muqtar Sahab, who is the Muazz­in of the Masjid E Salar Mulk. Muqtar Sahab said that the padlocked grave, which was approximately 1.5 to 2-year old, was con­structed without the per­mission of the concerned committee. It is located right in front of the en­trance, thus blocking the pathway. This issue was discussed among the Mas­jid committee members for eight days.

Explaining the reason behind the grille or jaa­li as Muqtar Sahab called it, he added, “A lot of peo­ple come here and bury bodies over the old graves without permission. The people who already have their close ones resting here have had complaints since they come here to read Fateha. In order to prevent others from bury­ing any bodies further, the families have put the grille there.”

On being informed about the image of this grave be­ing circulated with the claim that it is from Paki­stan, Muqtar Sahab refut­ed it and added that the grille was constructed also with a view to preventing people from stamping on the grave since it was right in front of the entrance.