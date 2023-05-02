Share:

ISLAMABAD - International Labour Day was observed across the world, in­cluding Pakistan on Monday with a renewed pledge to pro­tect the rights of workers.

The government had declared a public holiday, resulting in the closure of all government and non-government organiza­tions, factories, and educational institutions. However, various public and private organizations held events such as conventions, seminars, rallies, walks, and we­binars to commemorate the su­preme sacrifices of the lives of labourers in Chicago on this day. To mark the occasion, the gov­ernment issued a notification for the appointment of eight mem­bers of the National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC) as a gift from Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif to labourers.

The PM reiterated that the gov­ernment was committed to en­suring the benefits of economic progress translated into prosper­ity for all sections of the popula­tion, particularly the labourers and workers. Paying tributes to the working classes for their con­tributions to the development of the country, he called upon all the stakeholders to renew their pledges both at the individual and collective levels to ensure the welfare of the working classes by investing in their socio-economic and social well-being.

President Dr Arif Alvi said we are celebrating Labour Day with the resolve to reaffirm commit­ment to the dignity of labour and pay tribute to the valiant and he­roic struggle of the workers for their fundamental rights. Federal and provincial ministers and vari­ous political leaders also recog­nized the vital role of workers in the nation’s progress. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasized that there would be no compromise on labourers’ rights, as prosperity for labourers meant prosperity for Pakistan.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz praised labourers as a real asset to the country, who played a significant role in the uplift of the country, and sin­cere efforts were being made for their welfare. Similarly, Chair­man Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani wished all Pakistanis a happy Labor Day on behalf of the Senate and pledged to create an environment where work­ers can thrive and reach their potential, and called on citizens to join hands in this effort. Na­tional Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf also recognized the crucial role of workers in the development and progress of the country and highlighted the vital role of the labour force and working class in the nation’s progress. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, while pay­ing tributes to the labourers, said that May 1 is the day of promoting labourers and their rights. Moreover, Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hus­sain Pirzada paid tribute to the historic and heroic struggle of labourers, saying that labourers struggling with inflation and dif­ficult economic conditions de­serve our special attention.