Share:

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 144,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 137,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1439.38 feet and was 41.38 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 32,800 cusecs while outflow as 45,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1121.75 feet, which was 71.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 49,900 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 54,700, 49,800, 36,800 and 9,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 34,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 11,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.