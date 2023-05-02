Share:

LAHORE - Demanding fulfilment of demands of trade unions in the coming bud­get, Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq Monday said that the succes­sive governments had desperately failed to protect the rights of mil­lions of labourers, small farmers, daily wagers and other working class, “The reality is that the capi­talists and feudal lords deceitfully represented the labourers and farmers, and the change would only happen when the people from the communities would reach the parliament”, he said while ad­dressing May Day rally at Mall Road on Monday. The National La­bor Federation had organized the event. The JI chief said the ruling parties had deceived the labourers and working class during every election by making false claims. They, he added, never looked back after getting elected. He appealed to the nation to start a peaceful struggle and vote for the JI candi­dates in the coming election to get their due share in the country’s re­sources. The JI, he said, proposed the national vote after Eid-ul-Azha, as the elections were the only so­lution to the prevailing crises. “I hope the sanity would prevail and the PDM and the PTI would reach a consensus on the election.” He said the political leadership must put aside their mutual differences and evolve agreement on the polls in the country’s interest. Haq de­manded the government address the concerns of the people of Ka­rachi and other parts in the ongo­ing census. He also asked the Balo­chistan government to release the Gwadar Movement leader Hidaya­tur Rehman Baloch, saying Baloch was put in jail for raising the voice for the fishermen and locals of the port city. The JI, he said, was stand­ing firm for the rights of Gwadar. Also, countrywide rallies were held nationwide to protect the rights of Gwadar and the oppressed class and release of Hidayatur Rahman Baloch on the appeal of the JI chief on May Day. A large number of people par­ticipated.