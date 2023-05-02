LAHORE - Demanding fulfilment of demands of trade unions in the coming budget, Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq Monday said that the successive governments had desperately failed to protect the rights of millions of labourers, small farmers, daily wagers and other working class, “The reality is that the capitalists and feudal lords deceitfully represented the labourers and farmers, and the change would only happen when the people from the communities would reach the parliament”, he said while addressing May Day rally at Mall Road on Monday. The National Labor Federation had organized the event. The JI chief said the ruling parties had deceived the labourers and working class during every election by making false claims. They, he added, never looked back after getting elected. He appealed to the nation to start a peaceful struggle and vote for the JI candidates in the coming election to get their due share in the country’s resources. The JI, he said, proposed the national vote after Eid-ul-Azha, as the elections were the only solution to the prevailing crises. “I hope the sanity would prevail and the PDM and the PTI would reach a consensus on the election.” He said the political leadership must put aside their mutual differences and evolve agreement on the polls in the country’s interest. Haq demanded the government address the concerns of the people of Karachi and other parts in the ongoing census. He also asked the Balochistan government to release the Gwadar Movement leader Hidayatur Rehman Baloch, saying Baloch was put in jail for raising the voice for the fishermen and locals of the port city. The JI, he said, was standing firm for the rights of Gwadar. Also, countrywide rallies were held nationwide to protect the rights of Gwadar and the oppressed class and release of Hidayatur Rahman Baloch on the appeal of the JI chief on May Day. A large number of people participated.
