ISLAMABAD - Justice Qazi Faez Isa, in a letter to Judicial Commission of Paki­stan (JCP), has recom­mended Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Jus­tice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh and Peshawar High Court (PHC) Act­ing Chief Justice Musar­rat Hilali for elevation to the Supreme Court, reported a private TV channel on Monday.

The JCP is a constitu­tional body that decides appointments to the SC, high courts, and the Federal Shariat Court.

The JCP is headed by Chief Justice of Pa­kistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, the next se­nior-most four judges, a former chief justice or SC judge, the law minis­ter, the attorney gener­al, and a senior SC advo­cate nominated by the Pakistan Bar Council.

In his letter, Justice Isa urged that a meet­ing of the JCP be called soon to decide the ap­pointments.

The Supreme Court compris­es 17 judges, of which two po­sitions are currently empty. The JCP meeting should con­sider the names of the two judges on the seniority princi­ple, he urged. The JCP had rec­ommended Justice Shaikh’s appointment as an ad hoc judge of the Supreme Court in 2021. However, Sheikh had declined the appointment, and in a letter written to the then-chief justice Gulzar Ahmed and President Dr Arif Alvi, had said he did not accord his consent to the appointment. Sheikh had taken oath as the SHC chief justice on March 15, 2017. Meanwhile, Justice Hila­li took oath as the PHC acting chief justice on April 1, 2023 — becoming only the second woman to be appointed as a high court chief justice and the PHC’s first. The JCP has al­ready recommended her name for regular appointment as the PHC chief justice and a meet­ing of a parliamentary com­mittee in this regard is sched­uled to be held on May 4.