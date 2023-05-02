Share:

The Met Office has forecast light to heavy rainfall in parts of Karachi on Tuesday (today).

“Surjani Town, Gadap, Gulshan-e-Hadeed and Hub in adjoining Balochistan, will likely to receive rainfall,” the Met Office said.

Several areas of the city received rain on Monday evening with maximum rainfall recorded at Gulshan e Hadid (09 mm). Jinnah Terminal and Keamari received 7.6 mm, University Road and Nazimabad six mm and Saadi Town five mm, weather department said.

The rain also lashed Super Highway, Malir, Surjani Town and other areas.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted hot and humid weather in Karachi today. The city will likely receive rainfall in the afternoon or evening today.

“The westerly wave gradually moving towards southern Punjab region,” the PMD added.

The PMD earlier predicted that the sea breeze, that have a soothing effect over Karachi, will likely be restored from this evening and there will be no more chances of rain in the port city on Wednesday.