The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has started screening at Torkham border for prevention of monkeypox.
In this regard, the health department has formed a team of doctors to screen the passengers coming from Afghanistan at the Pak-Afghan border.
12:40 PM | May 02, 2023
