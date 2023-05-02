Share:

LAHORE-The Karachi Sports Foundation (KSF) in collaboration with Syed Foundation (SF) organized an Eid Milin Party at Darul Sukoon Head Office inhonour of special athletes and children.

DAM Enterprises CEO Amin Merchant, Fruit Nation’s Faisal Khan, Darul Sukoon CEO Savio Perara, Manager Corporate Bonny Bornshin, POEC Member Tehmina Asif, KSF President Waseem Hashmi, Karachi Tax Bar Former Secretary Shahab Ahmad and a large number of special children participated in the event.

The guests of the event mingled with the special children and took pictures with them and distributed gifts among them. The children danced while enjoying the music. Speaking on the occasion, Amin Merchant said that Pakistani players, regardless of whether they represent the country in any sport, are a source of pride for us.

“The special players, who have won awards and laurels for the country, are role models for the current normal players. Today, I feel very happy to participate in the joy of Eid with these special children. Such events create more motivation in these children,” he said.

“Special children are also an important part of our society. Allah Almighty has also hidden immense potential in them. These children have made the name of Pakistan bright all over the world by showing the essence of their ability in education and especially in sports fields,” he added.

KSF President Syed Waseem Hashmi said that without a doubt, the performance of Darul Sukoon, an institution for children with mental and physical disabilities, is an example at the national level. “Sports Day is also celebrated by them and the services of sports equipment and coaches for special players are also available. In the future, the scope of welfare work will be expanded in Darul Sukoon,” he added.

Fruit Nation’s Faisal Khan said that the special players have proved by their performance that their abilities are in no way less than others. “The officials and volunteers of Darul Sukoon are engaged day and night in the service of special children in the spirit of serving humanity. I salute their spirit. Our institution KSF in collaboration with Darul-Sakoon will create a sports corner for special children.”

CEO of Dar-ul-Sakoon Savio Martin Prara thanked Karachi Sports Foundation and Syed Foundation for organizing the event in honour of special children. On this occasion, a special person Koki Lois thanked the guests in her unique way.