e-Paper
Today's Paper
EDITOR'S PICKS
Newspaper Picks
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
NAWAIWAQT GROUP
News Paper & TV Channel
Roznama Nawaiwaqt
Waqt News TV
Magazines
Sunday Magazine
Family Magazine
Nidai Millat
Mahnama Phool
Tuesday | May 02, 2023
e-Paper
Today's Paper
EDITOR'S PICKS
Newspaper Picks
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
12:59 AM | May 02, 2023
Trials to select Sindh basketball team for National Games on May 7
12:58 AM | May 02, 2023
Enaam becomes the first Pakistani to finish Top 5 in a Grand Prix
12:57 AM | May 02, 2023
KSF hosts Eid Milan gathering for special athletes
12:56 AM | May 02, 2023
Noman, Haris reach Image 2nd Torsam Khan National U-15 final
12:55 AM | May 02, 2023
Rizwan reveals preferred batting position in ODIs
KSF hosts Eid Milan gathering for special athletes
Share:
Share
Tweet
Our Staff Reporter
12:57 AM | May 02, 2023
Share
Tweet
Share:
RELATED NEWS
6:53 PM | April 18, 2023
Alkhidmat Foundation hosts Iftar, distributes Eid gifts among orphans
April 13, 2023
Railways issues schedule of five Eid special trains
April 14, 2023
SSP for special security arrangements on Eid-ul-Fitr
April 17, 2023
Pakistan Railways to run five special trains on Eid-ul-Fitr
Top Stories
May 01, 2023
Stark doubts persist as govt, PTI resume talks tomorrow
April 30, 2023
People are central to unity of Pakistan: Army Chief
April 27, 2023
In letter to CJP, NA Speaker urges SC to respect Parliament’s domain
April 26, 2023
Ex-CJP Saqib’s audio with PTI lawyer surfaces