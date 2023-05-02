Share:

Working conditions for the average labourer in Pakistan have never been great, and things have especially gotten worse this year. A struggling economy makes for high unemployment rates, retrenchments, salary cuts and delays that barely suffice in the face of skyrocketing inflation. On top of this, the informal sector which employs more than 73 percent of the total working population provides room for more exploitation to take place. We need new labour laws, and we need them fast so that we can safeguard these workers from unethical employment practices and protect them from tipping over the edge.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) and its reports on Pakistan have provided comprehensive information on labour laws and schemes like the Decent Work Programme and appear to be content with the progress the country is making. However, the problem lies in the implementation of laws, policies and schemes. If we have data that supports statistics like our workforce being 61 million strong, we also have indisputable facts that 73 percent of these people work in informal sectors that have no minimum wage requirements, horrible working conditions and irregular pays. In fact, most blue-collar and white-collar jobs have also been impacted by such practices, especially after the pandemic and now, just as our economy was brought to the brink of collapse. According to some reports, people are facing trouble making ends meet, and are often unable to buy basic kitchen items like wheat, pulses, rice, milk, oil or vegetables.

Over the course of years, trade unions have assumed a limited role and now, membership is reduced as the number of contract workers who are not entitled to join the union has multiplied. Thus, the union is not as strong as it could be. Furthermore, the government’s role has also been reduced to minimum wage laws, controlling Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) and social security. The majority of the power lies in the hands of employers who not only have enough lobbying power to influence politics but who have immense power over workers. So while the government asserts laws that pertain to improving working conditions in Pakistan, the business sector must also be cognisant of the duties they have to ensure the overall well-being of the society.