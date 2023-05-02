Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister of Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar on Monday said that the International Labour Day was not only a symbol of the sanctity and dignity of labourers, but it was also an acknowledgment of the importance of workers as they were central to the economic development of the country.

In his message on International La­bour Day, the minister said that labour­ers were the architects of the entire nation so today, the nation paid tribute to the labourers and appreciated their role in the development of the country.

He said that Islam had also empha­sized on the principles of social justice, equality and respect for the rights of workers. Allah Almighty and Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him ) had ordered to give utmost importance to the legal as well as fundamental human rights of the labourers. Islam ordered to pay the reward of labourer even before his sweat was dried, he added. He said that the present gov­ernment was committed to improve the working and living conditions of the workers and providing them and their families with better housing and educational facilities with protection of their rights and welfare.