Peshawar - The International Labour Day was observed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday amid rallies, seminars and demonstrations by the labourers and workers.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

The political, religious parties, NGOs, labour and trade unions besides the civil society organisations and human rights activists took out rallies and walks in all KP districts to highlight the significance of the day.

Seminars, workshops and symposiums were also held in major cities of KP.

The Labour Day was also celebrated in seven merged tribal districts.

The TV channels, radio stations aired special programmes and newspapers published special features, columns and articles on International Labour Day.

The political leaders and the province leaderships of various political parties in their messages reaffirmed their resolve to continue work for the rights of the workers.

Like other parts of the country, ‘International Labour Day’ was also observed in Southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to pay rich tributes to workers and labourers.

The National Labour Federation (NLF) and All Pakistan Labour and Minor Labour Federation in Dera Ismail Khan organised separate gatherings and rallies in connection with the Labour Day.

The speakers of the events vowed to continue their struggle for safeguarding the rights of labourers.

The Labour Day is a reminder to acknowledge the contribution of workers to the society, who are providing essential services in different sectors for the convenience of the masses.

A rally organised by the NLF in D I Khan was started from Government Higher Secondary School No 4 and culminated at Topanwala Chowk. The rally was led by Jamat- e-Islami Leader Manzar Masood Khattak and Zahid Muhib Ullah while Haji Aqeel Ahmed Dumra performed the duties of the stage secretary. The rally was also addressed by Jamaat-e-Islami leaders Ijaz Khattak Pir Abbas Chughtai, APCA District President Fida Hussain Baloch, Haji Umar Farooq of Teachers Association and others.

Another rally organised by the All Pakistan Labour and Minor Labour Federation was started from Muslim Bazar and culminated at Chowgalla. The rally was led by Haji Khalid Naz, Lal Badshah, Fazal Rehman Baloch, Sadam Peepa and Muhammad Bashir. On the occasion, the speakers said that labourers were the backbone of any economy. In this era of inflation, labour is being exploited. They vowed to continue their efforts for the protection of the rights of labourers.

Strict security arrangements were also made for the rallies which were being monitored by SHO City Malik Sajid and SHO Cantt Arslan Khan Gandapur.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Tank Aminullah Khan visited different areas of Tank and met with the working labourers. The assistant commissioner also distributed sweets among the workers.

QWP, labour unions organise separate rallies, walks

Our Staff Reporter adds: Various political parties, labour unions of federal and provincial departments besides private stakeholders organised separate rallies in Peshawar to mark the International Labour Day and paid tribute to the martyred workers of Chicago in 1886.

Qaumi Watan Party’s Provincial Chairman Sikandar Khan Sherpao led a rally which started from Khyber Road and culminated at Peshawar Press Club. Other federal and provincial departments and labour unions such as PWD Labour Union, Tajir Ittihad KP, NADRA, Railway Workers Union, PESCO, TESCO, and Rent-a-Car Association also organised separate rallies to mark the day.

The participants of these rallies included party workers, leaders, government servants, workers and the general public. They were holding placards and chanted slogans in support of providing basic rights to labourers as per the laws and regulations.

During the rallies, speakers expressed solidarity with the workers and labourers of Pakistan and worldwide, highlighting the sacrifices made by the Chicago workers in 1886. They called for the implementation of international labour laws in the country to protect the rights of workers.