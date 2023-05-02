Share:

The Lahore High Court on Tuesday granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi until May 15, besides barring police from arresting the former Punjab chief minister.

Mr Elahi reached the Lahore High Court for bail in an attack case during the operation at his house. The former Punjab chief minister filed an application in court for protective bail in a case registered with the Ghalib Market police station.

In his plea, the petitioner contented that the Lahore High Court had granted him protective bail till May 6. However, despite court order, an operation was carried out by police at his residence to arrest him. He argued that attempt to arrest him by police was tantamount to contempt of court.

The petitioner requested the court that contempt proceedings should be initiated against the Punjab IGP, the Anti-Corruption DG and others for violating the court orders.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday summoned a detailed report from the Punjab police and the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on their late-night raid at the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president and former chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. LHC’s Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar issued the directives while hearing a petition filed by PTI leader’s son Rasikh Elahi against the Friday night operation to arrest his father.