LOS ANGELES-Lizzo has recently lashed out at MET Gala after her red carpet appearance for the first time at last year’s event. Lately, the Grrrls hit-maker took to Instagram Live and jotted down a list of complaints after her debut at the festival. The singer, who donned black Thom Browne corset gown and played flute solo on the red carpet, disclosed, “There’s a long line. I am taking the glamour away from it but it’s true. You’ve gotta wait.”

“So you’re waiting and that’s the hardest part. I was sweating in a big coat, my feet were hurting,” said the 35-year-old. Lizzo further addressed her grievance, stating, “They don’t have no chairs, no cocktails. I was like, ‘Can we get some chairs or some drinks or some hors d’oeuvres?’” The Truth Hurts songstress pointed out that they were “really stingy with the liquor” with only options of either “red or white wine”. Not only that, Lizzo talked about her red performance and mentioned, “I had this plan to play the flute and do the whole intro (of a classical piece) but I got nervous and I only played it once because all the photographers were heckling me.” “They were like, ‘You’re putting us to sleep with the flute!’” remarked the singer. Lizzo however confessed she enjoyed her time at the event, adding, “This is like prom for celebrities.” “Now I feel like the Grammys and the Met Ball, they’re like my prom,” she recalled.