LAHORE - The PML-N’s senior vice-president and party’s chief organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif Monday said that the two provincial assemblies were dis­solved under a conspiracy to impose early elections through intervention of the judiciary.

“The conspiracy was that Imran Khan dissolves the assemblies and the three-member bench will be there to facilitate him,” she alleged while ad­dressing the PML-N Labour Wing con­vention in Lahore held in connection with the International Labour Day.

Further unfolding the ‘conspiracy’ to hold early elections, the PML-N leader said that using the suo motu powers, the three-member bench brought the case into the Supreme Court which otherwise was under-hearing in the Lahore High Court for decision.

She alleged that the three-member bench came to save the dying politics of Imran Khan at a time when all the tactics used by him failed to achieve the desired results. Terming it a mockery of justice, Maryam Nawaz said that the way it was all done [to facilitate Imran Khan], it forced other judges of the Supreme Court to speak against this injustice. “The way a mockery of jus­tice had been made, even the judges of the Supreme Court spoke up [against this injustice]”, she main­tained. Maryam further alleged that Imran Khan’s gang also included all the corrupt people. “Saqib Ni­sar and Faiz Hamed are in the gang”, she added.

She said that Imran Khan was in a hurry to hold elec­tions as early as possible. It is because there will be no one to lead him to victo­ry if the elections are held on time, she added.

Talking about the re­cent ‘audio leak’, she said son of former CJP Saqib Nisar was caught taking a bribe of Rs 12 million for the party ticket. It was the same Saqib Nisar who was responsible for disquali­fying the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

“You demanded Rs 12 million for the provision of an election ticket; how much did you take for dis­qualifying Nawaz Sharif,” she asked.

Maryam said that all plans of Imran Khan to seek early elections through dissolution of as­semblies have failed as the elections will be held in October this year.

Declaring that only one person was the main hur­dle in the country’s prog­ress, Maryam Nawaz called upon Imran Khan to have some mercy on Paki­stan and abandon the con­spiracies and work for the progress of Pakistan. She said if the country was run according to the vision of Nawaz Sharif, no one would need to go abroad for work. She told the gath­ering that there was also a time when one dollar was worth 98 or 100 rupees. “Nawaz Sharif did not al­low the price of flour to rise above Rs35 per kg for the labourers.

Maryam said in 2017 bread (Roti) was selling at Rs2 and today its price is Rs25. Who is responsible for this? Not only Imran Khan, but his whole gang is responsible,” she herself answered the question. She expressed surprise at the active participation of party workers and urged them to strengthen the La­bour Wing further. She ap­preciated the efforts of workers and praised the Labour Wing for its active role in the party’s affairs.

Maryam also highlight­ed the worsening econom­ic situation in the coun­try, adding the minimum wage of workers had been raised to Rs35,000 by the current government. She stated that in her opin­ion the minimum wage of workers should be in­creased to Rs40,000. She said she wanted the min­imum wage of workers to be raised to Rs 40,000 and promised to take up the matter with Finance Min­ister and the Prime Minis­ter to raise the wages.