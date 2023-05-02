Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer and Provincial Excise Minister Bilal Afzal inspected various sections of the Veterinary Research Institute and planted saplings, here on Monday. During the visit, both the ministers were also briefed about the departmental activities aimed at supporting the livestock sector in the province; roadmap for vaccination, disease control and nutrition of cattle, and their breed improve­ment. The ministers expressed satisfaction over the Livestock and Dairy Development Department’s performance and acknowledged that the 1192 virtual governance and disease reporting & surveillance systems served as practical evidence of the department’s innova­tion and management skills. They emphasized the importance of progress at the departmen­tal level to enhance milk and meat production. They advised the department to adhere to the comprehensive roadmap in this regard, assur­ing that government would provide the neces­sary support. Provincial Minister SM Tanveer said that livestock sector was a government priority in terms of fostering economic pros­perity and reducing poverty.