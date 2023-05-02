Share:

I am writing to inform you about the current monkeypox virus crisis in our nation. I have great admiration and confidence in the columns of your newspaper and believe that spreading awareness about this issue through your platform would be beneficial for our community.

The Ministry of Health announced “health regulations” on Tuesday, 25-04-2023, at all airports to prevent the spread of the disease after Pakistan confirmed its first case of monkeypox virus. Monkeypox virus causes monkeypox, a rare disease that resembles smallpox.

Although it has been detected in other parts of the world, it is more prevalent in parts of Africa. The virus leads to flu-like symptoms such as fever, chills, and a rash that can take weeks to disappear. There is currently no known cure for monkeypox, but it typically subsides on its own.

The national and provincial health authorities have been alerted to maintain a high level of alertness for any other possible cases of monkeypox. It is crucial to spread awareness about this virus and take necessary precautions to prevent its spread.

HIBA AHMED,

Karachi.