Share:

ISLAMABAD/ rawalpindi-Pakistan Workers Federation and PFUJ organised a conference in connection with the International Labour Day at the National Press Club in which Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Sajid Hussain Tori participated as chief guest.

The general secretary of Pakistan Workers Federation Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) president Muhammad Afzal Butt, general secretary Arshad Ansari, finance secretary Lala Asad Pathan, National Press Club president Anwar Raza and representatives of different unions were also present on the occasion in addition to a large number of workers and journalists.

Addressing on the occasion, Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Tori said that 1st May is the day of renewal of our pledge and a day to pay tribute to the sacrifices of the workers.

He said EOBI will soon announce an incentive package for workers across Pakistan including increase in pension in line with the vision of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and according to the clear directions of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto.

He said we have increased scholarships for the children of labourers while a dedicated university will be establish soon at the federal level for the higher education of the children of the workers.

He said whenever his party came into power; it contributed towards the betterment of Labour class and established institutions like EOBI, Workers Welfare Fund and Labor Court like NIRC for the workers. He added that government was increasing marriage grant from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh for the better future of the workers, the educational stipend for their children from Rs 15 hundred to 6 thousand rupees and the uniform grant from Rs 4500 to Rs 6000.

He said that in last one year, the government signed MOUs with 16 countries and has sent about 848 eight lakh people abroad.

He also announced that the journalist community will also be registered with EOBI and a summary in this regard has already been prepared. He said once registered, the journalists will have access to treatment and other facilities in 89 hospitals.

Secretary of Workers’ Federation Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, PFUJ president Muhammad Afzal Butt, Anwar Raza and others said that 1st May is celebrated as Labour Day at the global level, mainly in memory of Chicago workers who sacrificed their lives in 1886 to determine the working hours for the workers around the world.

Secretary of Workers’ Federation Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, in his separate message on International Labour Day, stated that the Pakistan Workers Federation would continue to highlight the importance of protecting the workers’ rights and improving their working conditions in Pakistan.

“Our workers are the backbone of our country’s economy and are crucial to its progress and development. However, many of them face numerous challenges such as low wages, unsafe and unhealthy working conditions, lack of job security, and inadequate access to healthcare and social protection, ” he said.

He said that Pakistan Workers Federation (PWF) was representative organization of workers in Pakistan and working for betterment of workers and their rights.

Meanwhile, the workers and different labour organizations on Monday have celebrated International Labour Day by organizing seminars and rallies paying rich tribute to Martyrs of Chicago.

The speakers urged the labourers and working class to forge unity in their ranks for their rights.

Police and other law enforcement agencies have made tight security arrangements for securing the participants of the rallies held in connection with International Labour Day.

According to details, All Pakistan Workers Confederation took out a rally on Murree Road, Rawalpindi and arranged a workers convention at Rawalpindi Press Club. Pakistan Mazdoor Mahaz, Awami Workers Party, Oil Tankers Association, All Pakistan Hydro-electric Workers Union and Railways Workers Union members attended the convention.

In the rally, the participants carried red flags and placards inscribed with slogans for the rights of workers and they chanted slogans in favour of their demands.

Speaking on the Farzana Bari and Akram Bunda urged the workers to stand up and be counted for their demands. They said that the inflation increased the workers’ problems as they were getting fewer wage and it was not enough to manage their kitchen and everyday life expenses.

They said that industrial workers were not getting their rights despite the tall claims of the government. They said that the workers were suffering from financial crises and the government failed to address their problem and were planning to privatize the government organizations.

Also, Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chattha attended a function at Attock Oil Refinery on the occasion of Labour Day.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner paid tribute to the workers and said that the labour organizations have always raised their voice for the rights of the workers and the same institutions are on the path of development.

He said that in addition to timely payment of wages of the workers, it is also necessary to take care of the self-respect of the workers.

Meanwhile, the hand-push carts and vendors union president Ahsan Khan and other representatives organized a seminar and criticized the government for not providing relief to the poor labourers in the country. They alleged that the Parliament of Pakistan has been grabbed by the powerful industrialists, landlords, mafias and they have no interest in the problems being faced by the poor labour class. They said that the labourers are living a hard life with no income. “May 1st is a public holiday in Pakistan as well as in all over in the world but the poor labourers attend their work places even on that day which was a big injustice and an ample proof of cruelty of enemies of working class,” said Divisional Chairman Railway Workers Union (symbol Star) Irshad Ali Abidi and others while addressing a seminar held in Rawalpindi in connection with International Labour Day.