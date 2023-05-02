Share:

KHANEWAL- The Multan Division Inter-District Table Tennis Championship will take place from May 7 at Sports Gymnasium Mailsi. The Championship is being organized by the District Table Tennis Association Vehari, Sports Department Vehari and will be featured by girls and boys from Khanewal, Lodhran, Vehari, and Multan divisions. Malik Ghulam Murtaza, President, and Sheikh Tariq Rasheed, announced the event while addressing media representatives on Monday. The championship will feature both team events and singles competitions, following the policy of the Punjab government. The opening ceremony will have international referee Kh Hassan Wadood as special guest. The Multan Division Girls Boys Inter-District Table Tennis Championship is set to be a thrilling and competitive event, featuring talented players from different regions. The event is expected to attract a large number of spectators from the local communities.