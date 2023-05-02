Share:

peshawar - Adviser to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture, Engr Amir Muqam on Monday expressed gratitude to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey for helping its stranded citizens evacuated from Sudan port safely.

“Safe evacuation of every Pakistani and bringing them home safely remains our top priority,” the Advisor to Prime Minister said while talking to media at Islamabad International Airport, says a press release here.

He said a team of our mission is working day and night to facilitate the stay of Pakistanis who are still in Sudan until their evacuation to Pakistan, adding that another special PIA flight carrying 93 Pakistani nationals from Port Sudan reached Islamabad on Monday.

Amir Muqam, and Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, Sajid Hussain Turi were present at the airport to greet and welcome the passengers.

The government has also made arrangements for their accommodation, and meal and paid them to travel from one city to another, Engr Amir Muqam mentioned.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif himself had been supervising the safe process of Pakistanis, adding, overseas Pakistanis have always proved themselves as an asset to Pakistan and their welfare is the top priority of the incumbent government.