ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has summoned the National Assembly session today to dis­cuss important matters related to elections controversy in the country. The lawmakers from treasury benches are likely to discuss the third round of talks between government and PTI and the expected verdict of Su­preme Court on a bill reducing the powers of the top judge to initiate suo motu proceedings. The apex court will resume its hearing today on a set of pleas filed against a bill targeting the powers of the top judge to ini­tiate suo motu proceedings. The court in its last hearing had stopped the enforcement of the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023. The parliament had passed the bill, aimed at curtailing the unbri­dled powers of the chief justice. The bill restricts the chief jus­tice’s powers to take suo motu notices as well to constitute benches on his own. Earlier, the national assembly session was scheduled to meet on May 3 but the speaker national as­sembly changed the schedule.