ISLAMABAD - A social welfare organization arranged Dastarkhwan (food) at Peshawar Mor near Chaman Metro Station here on Monday to serve the labourers with quality food on the occasion of International Labour Day.

Hundreds of homeless daily wage labourers joined the Dastarkhwan by eating a lavish lunch, said a news release.

The majority of students from various universities working voluntarily through the organization since 2016 to provide marvelous and delicious food to the daily wagers.

The NGO also arranged a solidarity walk to highlight the struggle and problems confronted by the labourers in Pakistan.