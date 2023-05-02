Share:

Almost two years after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the international community looks to be no closer to working out how to restore some semblance of normalcy in the country. The Taliban administration in Kabul has yet to fulfill its promises of granting women inalienable rights and thus remains unrecognized by states across the globe.

The interim government’s lack of control of Afghan militants has only complicated the regional situation, with Pakistan particularly affected. It is clear that the interim government has either been unable or is unwilling to act on factions of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan and other non-state actors that carry out attacks on Pakistani soil. This has naturally hampered Islamabad’s ability to work towards restarting some dialogue that allows for a change in the situation.

It is also really telling then, that one of the first major talks regarding the future of Afghanistan kickstarted on Monday in Qatar without Afghan representation. 25 states were in attendance, including important regional stakeholders such as Pakistan and China, alongside major powers such as the US, Russia and major European states. The fact that Afghanistan’s future is being discussed without any Afghans present is indicative of the terrible state of affairs—Kabul has a government that has questionable legitimacy at home and none at all on the international level.

It is hoped, however, that the talks can lead to some decision on the way forward. The international community’s stony silence over the Taliban’s refusal to restore women’s rights has not worked. There needs to be some contact on what it would take for both sides to find a middle ground. Kabul cannot find the current situation tenable where access to trade and foreign exchange is mostly through informal channels.

On its part, Pakistan can tighten the screws to help make dialogue the only option. If there are more stringent restrictions on illegal channels of funding, particularly in terms of controlling the flow of foreign exchange to Afghanistan through smuggling, the interim government might be more willing to engage with the global community.