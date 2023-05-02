Share:

ATTOCK - A Facebook page belonging to the dis­trict monitoring office Attock was hacked by anonymous hackers as a result of a cyber-attack and uploaded porno­graphic content leading to an outcry on social media. The social media surfers as well as male and female govern­ment employees working in various departments of the Attock especially teachers face embarrassing situations when they found the official page of the district monitor­ing office (DMO) up loaded with rotten pornographic content especially videos as it gotten hacked by some anonymous users. The dis­trict monitoring office works under Directorate General Monitoring and Evalua­tion Department Punjab for monitoring and evaluation of provincial departments for better performance, trans­parency and governance along with improved service delivery and public benefits. “I am a female employee of the district monitoring office and daily visit the page to get departmental updates and activities of the department to get updates and stunned to see that it was flooded with X-rated videos causing me shock”, said an employee who wished not to be named.