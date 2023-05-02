Share:

Young businessman Ali Khan Tareen launched a scholarship for graduate students from South Punjab to study at the prestigious University of Oxford.

The scholarship will give deserving students the opportunity to study at one of the world's premier universities.

Ali Khan Tareen, who is the son of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and business mogul Jahangir Khan Tareen, announced the scholarship last week. The scholarship, called the Tareen Oxford Scholarship, is available for all graduate courses offered at Kellogg College, Oxford, which is where Ali himself studied.

The scholarship is designed to support "deserving Pakistani scholars from South Punjab and increase their representation at the University of Oxford," according to the Oxford Pakistan Programme, through which the scholarship will be awarded.

The scholarship will be established as a five-year programme, with funds being donated annually and being disbursed on a rolling basis.

In a statement, Ali Khan Tareen said, "Impoverished areas like South Punjab need bright, young leaders to bring change to the region. And that is the reason we have started the Tareen Oxford Scholarship."

The scholarship has been praised by many on social media, with users expressing their appreciation for Ali Khan Tareen's efforts to support education in Pakistan.

The scholarship is expected to have a positive impact on the lives of many students from South Punjab, giving them access to world-class education and opening up new opportunities for their future.