Pakistan has successfully completed evacuation operations of its nationals from the war-hit Sudan.

The confirmation was made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in a tweet.

The tweet read: “By Allah’s grace and tireless efforts of our embassy in Khartoum led by Amb Regi, supported by China and Saudi Arabia and our teams in Jeddah and Islamabad, we have successfully & safely evacuated over 1000 Pakistanis out of Sudan. With this our evacuation operations out of Sudan have ended.”

Sources said that 636 nationals had landed at Karachi airport so far who were brought back to the country through five special flights of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) en route Jeddah.

Another Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight brought 93 more nationals to Islamabad, increasing the number of repatriated Pakistanis to 729.

Sources added that the government formulated the evacuation policy to repatriate common nationals first and then diplomats, unlike other countries.

Earlier, Amir Muqam said that the government will continue its efforts till the return of all Pakistanis from Sudan.