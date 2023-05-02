Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the Russian Fed­eration commemorated the 75th anniversary of establish­ment of diplomatic relations yesterday. To mark this mile­stone occasion, Foreign Minis­ter Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov exchanged let­ters of felicitations, the foreign ministry said in a statement. “Pakistan and Russia enjoy close, multidimensional rela­tions based on mutual good­will and trust. Bilateral ties are marked by cooperation in di­verse areas, including econom­ic, energy and security. The two countries also consult at vari­ous multilateral fora on region­al and global issues of mutual interest. Diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Russia were established on 1st May 1948,” the statement added.