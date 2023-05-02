Share:

ASUNCION-Paraguayans voted Monday for a president they hope will tackle endemic corruption, crime and poverty in elections with possible consequences for ties with Taiwan and Israel.

A center-left coalition is hoping to end the almost unbroken seven decades in power of the conservative Colorado Party.

But Santiago Pena, a 44-year-old economist and former finance minister, was leading the race with 43 percent of votes with nearly 90 percent of the vote counted.

His Colorado Party has governed almost continually since 1947 -- through a dictatorship and since the return of democracy in 1989, but has recently been tainted by corruption claims.