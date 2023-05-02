Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday congratulated Turk­ish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the roll out of new fighter planes and he­licopters made by Turkish defence industries. While retweeting a tweet of Turk­ish President, the prime minister tweeted on his so­cial media handle, “Highly impressed by the #BUGUN “ISTIKBAL” ceremony held in Ankara today. I congratulate my brother @RTErdoganv over rollout of TF-X, Hürjet, Atak-2 Helicopter, Anka-3 UCAV and Gokbey Helicop­ter. This speaks of high level of indignization achieved by brotherly Turkiye. This suc­cess is primarily on account of excellent leadership of @RTErdogan . I wish more suc­cess to Turkish Defence In­dustries and Turkiye.”