Says federal departments should coordinate with provincial govts, departments to cope with situation n If necessary, people should be shifted to safe areas immediately n Directs NHA, other relevant departments to monitor inter-provincial national highways.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Mu­hammad Shehbaz Shar­if on Monday directed the federal and pro­vincial departments to remain alert and use all resources to help the citizens during the current spell of rains across the country.

He also asked Nation­al Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and provincial management authorities to keep close monitoring of rains across the coun­try. He said the feder­al departments should work in collaboration with the provincial gov­ernments and depart­ments to cope with the situation.

The prime minis­ter said all the require­ments should be ful­filled in the respective areas to ensure safety of the people.

Wherever necessary, people should be shift­ed to safe areas imme­diately, PM Shehbaz said adding that the Na­tional Highway Author­ity (NHA) and other relevant departments should monitor the in­ter-provincial national highways.

The prime minis­ter said effective ar­rangements should be made to ensure traffic flow and public conve­nience on Quetta-Kara­chi highway in Lasbela and Quetta-Sibbi high­way in Bolan.

The people should be kept alert in affect­ed areas and on vari­ous highways, Shehbaz Sharif added.

He said safety of hu­man lives and property was the top priority of the gov­ernment, therefore all the civ­il service departments should remain vigilant and work with national vigor and respon­sibility. He also directed the people to follow precaution­ary measures in the situation of severe weather and coop­erate with government insti­tutions. PM for making labour force shareholder in global economy. Paying tributes to the working class on the oc­casion of International Labour Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday stressed the need to fulfil workers’ rights by making them sharehold­ers in the system of the global economy. “While we pay rich tributes to the working class­es & celebrate their contribu­tions today, the fact is that the disruption in global markets has led to a severe cost of liv­ing crisis,” he said in a tweet.The prime minister said, with an increase in commod­ity prices, the working peo­ple found themselves under tremendous stress.The edi­fice of material development that stands on the foundation of hard work will crumble if those who made it possible are excluded from its benefits, he added.