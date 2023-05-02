Says federal departments should coordinate with provincial govts, departments to cope with situation n If necessary, people should be shifted to safe areas immediately n Directs NHA, other relevant departments to monitor inter-provincial national highways.

ISLAMABAD    -    Prime Minister Mu­hammad Shehbaz Shar­if on Monday directed the federal and pro­vincial departments to remain alert and use all resources to help the citizens during the current spell of rains across the country.

He also asked Nation­al Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and provincial management authorities to keep close monitoring of rains across the coun­try. He said the feder­al departments should work in collaboration with the provincial gov­ernments and depart­ments to cope with the situation.

The prime minis­ter said all the require­ments should be ful­filled in the respective areas to ensure safety of the people.

Trials to select Sindh basketball team for National Games on May 7

Wherever necessary, people should be shift­ed to safe areas imme­diately, PM Shehbaz said adding that the Na­tional Highway Author­ity (NHA) and other relevant departments should monitor the in­ter-provincial national highways.

The prime minis­ter said effective ar­rangements should be made to ensure traffic flow and public conve­nience on Quetta-Kara­chi highway in Lasbela and Quetta-Sibbi high­way in Bolan.

The people should be kept alert in affect­ed areas and on vari­ous highways, Shehbaz Sharif added.

He said safety of hu­man lives and property was the top priority of the gov­ernment, therefore all the civ­il service departments should remain vigilant and work with national vigor and respon­sibility. He also directed the people to follow precaution­ary measures in the situation of severe weather and coop­erate with government insti­tutions. PM for making labour force shareholder in global economy. Paying tributes to the working class on the oc­casion of International Labour Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday stressed the need to fulfil workers’ rights by making them sharehold­ers in the system of the global economy. “While we pay rich tributes to the working class­es & celebrate their contribu­tions today, the fact is that the disruption in global markets has led to a severe cost of liv­ing crisis,” he said in a tweet.The prime minister said, with an increase in commod­ity prices, the working peo­ple found themselves under tremendous stress.The edi­fice of material development that stands on the foundation of hard work will crumble if those who made it possible are excluded from its benefits, he added.

Enaam becomes the first Pakistani to finish Top 5 in a Grand Prix