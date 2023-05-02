Share:

Islamabad - The Investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of police stations Kirpa and Koral have arrested an accused involved in murder a case, a police public relations officer said on Monday

He said that, on 24 March 2023 Kirpa police station received an application from a citizen namely Habib Ur Rehman who stated that he along with his sons namely Umar and Sufyan were going for fajr prayer when three accused namely Izzat Khan, Shams ul Haq and another unidentified person attacked his son Umar with dagger and the accused fled from the crime scene.

He stated that his injured son was to the hospital where he succumbed to his fatal injuries. Following this incident, a special investigation team was constituted. The police team utilized all available resources and used technical and scientific methods and arrested the main accused namely Shams Ul Haq while further investigation is underway.