Share:

Police late Monday night raided the residence of former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf president Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in Gujrat, almost two days after they conducted a similar operation at his house in Lahore.

As per details, police raided four places including Kunjah House, the former CM’s residence in Gujrat to arrest him.

Punjab police again at Kunjah House in Gujrat to conduct another raid. I have told them to give them access although they still don’t have a search warrant. pic.twitter.com/ZlEKT5CVoS — Moonis Elahi (@MoonisElahi6) May 1, 2023

During the raid, the police entered Elahi’s house by climbing walls and interrogated his staff. Moonis Elahi, the former CM’s son, alleged that although the police did not have the search warrant to conduct the raid, he allowed them access to the premises.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib in his tweet also condemned the police raids for arrest of Pervaiz Elahi. He claimed that Punjab police are getting directions from the federal government.

In the Friday night raid, anti-corruption and police officials used an armoured vehicle to break open the main gate of the PTI president’s Gulberg residence and arrested 12 people, mostly his employees, from the house.