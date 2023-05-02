Share:

Lakki marwat - Solving a bank robbery case, police arrested eight members of two bandits’ gang in separate raids in North Waziristan district, the police officials in Bannu regional police office claimed on Monday.

They said that the bank robbery incident took place in Miranshah town of the tribal district on April 19 when three armed bandits had looted Rs7.1 million from a private bank at gunpoint.

They said that after the incident, a large police contingent headed by DPO Salim Riaz reached the bank branch, collected CCTV footage and other evidence to find any clue about the suspects involved in the bank robbery incident.

“Bannu regional police chief Syed Ashfaq Anwar also took notice of the incident and tasked North Waziristan DPO to trace the suspects and bring them to justice,” they maintained.

DPO Salim Riaz said that police arrested a bank staffer Farooq on suspicion who confessed to his involvement in robbery and disclosed details about it during initial interrogation.

“Farooq was the mastermind of the bank robbery and he executed it with the help of two bandits’ gangs belonging to Miranshah and Bannu,” claimed the district police officer.

The DPO said that eight out of nine members of both gangs had been arrested and the cops seized looted money of Rs6.635million, a pistol and two mobile phones snatched from the bank’s security guard and staffers, three AK 47 assault rifles, two pistols and a motorcar used in the crime from them.

“The arrested suspects included Muhammad Farooq, Hamdullah, Nasirullah, Hazrat Badshah and Rabbani from Miranshah and Syed Manullah, Akhtar Zaman and Aaz Muhammad from Bannu,” he added.