Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has ‘decided’ against attending All Parties Conference (APC) called by Awami National Party (ANP) for dialogue among political forces to tackle the ongoing constitutional and political turmoil in the country.

ANP has summoned an APC on May 3 with regard to the political and constitutional crises in the country.

Sources privy to the development said PTI agreed to attend the APC on the invitation of Awami National Party but now has decided against attending it after the reservations of JUI-F.

The ANP sources said the PTI has not informed them about their decision yet. It may be noted that on Sunday, Maulana Attaur Rehman led a delegation called on ANP leader Mian Iftikhar. The JUI-F delegation raised their reservations about the PTI’s participation.

After the denial of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl group will attend the APC, the sources added. Earlier this month, a delegation of the Awami National Party called on MQM leaders at the Parliament Lodges and invited them to an All-Parties Conference

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP) emphasised the need for dialogue among political parties to tackle the ongoing constitutional and political crises in the country.

A PPP delegation led by Senator Yousuf Raza Gillani approached ANP for dialogue among political parties to tackle the crisis.