Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday excused itself from participating in the all-parties’ conference called by the Awami National Party (ANP) scheduled to be held on May 3.

PTI leader Asad Qaisar said the PDM was toying with the constitution adding that if elections in Punjab were not held on May 14, it would tantamount to violating the constitution. “We do not agree with the conference’s agenda outlined by the ANP,” he added.

He went on to say that the PTI deemed the PDM-led government responsible for all the problems the country was facing adding that the ANP was also a part of the alliance. “This government is responsible for destroying economy and peace in the country,” he added.

Earlier, the ANP delegation comprising Iftikhar Hussain and Zahid Khan had invited the PTI to participate in the conference.