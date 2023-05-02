Share:

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) has been successful in eroding the PTI and PML-N’s south Punjab leadership. The members bid farewell to their parties and joined PPP.

After meeting with former President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former provincial minister Syed Haroon Ahmed Sultan Bukhari and former member of Punjab Assembly Syed Jameel Shah from PML-N have joined the PPP along with other political figures from southern Punjab.

Former member of the National Assembly from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chaudhry Asghar Jatt, Masood Majeed Daha, former ticket holder Rana Intezar Ahmed, vice president of the Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Mian Amir Wattoo, and ticket holder for the Muslim League-Q Malik Faiz Ahmed have also joined the PPP.

Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulated those who joined PPP at the occasion, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Syed Ahmed Mahmood, and members of the Assembly Syed Murtaza Mahmood and Syed Mustafa Mahmood were also present at the Zardari House.