LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi in his message on the International Labour Day on Monday felicitated heartily all the manpower of Pakistan and also expressed his good wishes for them. The Chief Minister stated that this day reminds us of the strug­gle of the martyrs of Chicago against oppression and brutality and that the labourers are our heroes who augment the economy by earning legitimate livelihood. Mohsin Naqvi also paid tribute to the he­roic struggle of the labourers in the construction and progress of the country. “The dignity of the labourers has been highlighted by declaring him the friend of Allah,” he added, and saluted the dignity of labour­ers, saying that no nation can tread on the path of progress and success without them. CM Naqvi then highlighted the initiatives taken by incumbent gov­ernment for the labour community stating, “the care­taker government has raised the minimum wages of workers from Rs25,000 to Rs32,000.” He further emphasised that Pakistani manpower needs to be equipped with advanced technologies in order to increase the productivity. He continued by saying that workers and employers are partners in efforts of national development. Towards the end, CM Moh­sin Naqvi pledged allegiance to protect the rights of workers and to take steps for their collective welfare. Meanwhile, Punjab Central Business District Devel­opment Authority (PCBDDA) commonly known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) has announced to introduce the “Blue Road” concept with aims to modernize the city’s infrastructure and improve the quality of life for the residents of Lahore. The CBD Punjab spokesperson in his press statement said that CBD has planned to make Lahore a modernized city and in this regard introduced the Blue Road concept. The concept aims to adopt this innovative technology and to marking it the first city in Pakistan and Asia. He said that Blue Roads are de­signed to offer a sustainable alternative to traditional asphalt roads, incorporating heat observation and energy-conserving features to reduce pollution and promote a healthier environment. These innovative roads utilize a specialized coating that reflects sun­light, reducing the amount of heat absorbed by the road surface. In addition, the reflective coating im­proves visibility for drivers at night, improving road safety. He said that Chief Executive Officer (CEP) of CBD Punjab Imran Amin would personally monitor the project to ensure the timeline given by the care­taker Chief Minister of Punjab. The CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin said, “We are excited to introduce the Blue Road concept in Pakistan, which has already been implemented successfully in several European and Middle Eastern countries as Netherlands, France and Qatar. This project will not only bring environ­mental benefits, such as heat observation, energy conservation, and reduced pollution, but also con­tribute to our vision of creating a modern, sustain­able, and inclusive society in Punjab.”