ISLAMABAD - Rain-wind thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islam­abad Punjab, Kashmir and Gil­git-Baltistan on Tuesday (to­day). Met Office predicted that isolated heavy falls/hail­storm is likely in Upper Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and northern Punjab. Howev­er, dry weather is expected in other parts of the country. Ac­cording to the Synoptic Situa­tion, a westerly wave is affect­ing the upper and central parts of the country.