Rawalpindi-The old grant lease holders in civic limits of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board on Monday have sought a number of relaxations in the 2007 lease policy.

The relaxations including waiver of surcharge on delay in conversion from old grant leases into regular one; reduction of lease charges(premium) to minimum level and abolition of extra charges on change of purpose of the lease from residential to commercial. The proposed changes were worked out by a committee comprising the old grant lease holders’ representatives and officials of Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Board.

The committee was constituted on the direction of Director General Military Lands and Cantonments (DG ML&C) following a meeting of the affected people of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board, who have been protesting against what they termed the cruel and irrational policy for conversion of old grant leases into the regular one.

After listening to the grievances of the affected people, whose number was in thousands, Director General Military Lands and Cantonments directed the Executive Office of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board to hold talks with them and come up with proposed changes in the lease policy so that the same could be sent to Secretary Defence for final consideration.

The committee comprising the representatives of old grant lease holders, elected members of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board and its officials after deliberations and discussions evolved consensus on contentious issues and prepared proposed changes in the lease policy to make it acceptable to the old grant lease holders which was in limbo since its announcement in 2007.

Mohammad Farooq Chaudhry, a member of the committee from old grant lease holders’ side, informed that they have been opposing the lease policy 2007 since its inception because it is full of flaws. The penalty and premium money for conversion of old grant lease into regular one is so high that it would tantamount to repurchase of the property.

Secondly the rates for change in status of the property from residential to commercial are abnormally high whereas most of the properties with old grant lease status have been in commercial use since decades as these properties are located in to commercial hub of the cantonment like Bank Road, Hospital Road and other Bazar area, Mohammad Farooq Chaudhry, who is also president of twin cities Restaurants association, explained.

He further informed that the residential properties surrounded by commercial areas were converted into commercial properties as it would not be possible for owners to use them as residential units. All these properties are treated as commercial properties as they have commercial electricity, water and gas connection while Rawalpindi Cantonment Board is also charging them commercial property tax.

He said that the proposed changes also included lifting of bar on the sale of the properties held under old grant as the lease holder is absolute owners of the superstructures on the leased land and no law of the land can bar them from selling their property.

Mohammad Farooq Chaudhry hoped that Ministry of Defence would give a sympathetic view to their proposals and would make necessary changes in the lease policy 2007 for the collective benefit of the old grant lease holders and civic body.