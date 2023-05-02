Share:

KARACHI - Unidentified robbers deprived family of a businessman of cash, jewelry and other valuables worth more than eight million rupees in Karachi while it was not present at home, police said on Monday. According to details, family of businessman identified as Ali Khan residing in Block-H of North Nazimabad was on visit to its mango orchard in Mirpurkhas. When returned back, the family found households and other things spread here and there. The robbers who broke into the house in absence of the family took away cash, jewelry, prize bonds and other valuables worth more than eight million. A case was registered at Haidri police station and investigation into the incident was underway.